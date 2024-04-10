Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys New Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after buying an additional 2,538,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after buying an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $161.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

