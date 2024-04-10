DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

COF opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

