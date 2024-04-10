HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $252,826.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock worth $10,689,758 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $181.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.98. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.12 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.78.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

