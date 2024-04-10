Neil Lindsey Herbert Acquires 133,000 Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Lindsey Herbert purchased 133,000 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £25,270 ($31,983.29).

Atlantic Lithium Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON ALL opened at GBX 19.34 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 37.90 ($0.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.15.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.95) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

About Atlantic Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.