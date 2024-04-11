AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.40.
A number of brokerages recently commented on APPF. StockNews.com downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on AppFolio from $254.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Report on APPF
Insider Transactions at AppFolio
Institutional Trading of AppFolio
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppFolio by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,078,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,107,000 after acquiring an additional 76,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,524,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $262,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 572,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,466,000 after purchasing an additional 62,347 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 421,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AppFolio Stock Performance
Shares of APPF opened at $225.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,513.33 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a one year low of $123.36 and a one year high of $253.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.28.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AppFolio
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.