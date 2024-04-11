Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 117.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock opened at $670.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $438.59 and a fifty-two week high of $704.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $636.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $579.12.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $680.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.21.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

