New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.52 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

