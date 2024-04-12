ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Short Interest Update

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ACSAF opened at C$41.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.57. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12 month low of C$31.93 and a 12 month high of C$44.46.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.