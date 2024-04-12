DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after purchasing an additional 467,760 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,099,000 after purchasing an additional 555,739 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,772,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,136,000 after purchasing an additional 229,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $1,157,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,085,190.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,596 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $371,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,285,187 shares of company stock valued at $751,264,421. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.64 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.