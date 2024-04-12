iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $202.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

