MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $7,687,000.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total value of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total value of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total value of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total value of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total value of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total value of $2,637,744.79.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,551.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,205.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $733.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

