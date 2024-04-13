AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Trading Down 0.5%

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.29. 119,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 213,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18.

