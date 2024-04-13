XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Short Interest Update

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

XOMA Stock Up 0.2 %

XOMA stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

XOMA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

