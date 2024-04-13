Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 114 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $343.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $317.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

