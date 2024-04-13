Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $181,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $744,893. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 628.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

