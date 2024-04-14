Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.45

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $106.45 and traded as high as $117.34. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $115.94, with a volume of 1,002 shares traded.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

