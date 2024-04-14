Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Calithera Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

