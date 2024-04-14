CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Update

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CLP Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLPHY opened at $7.85 on Friday. CLP has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

CLP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.1446 per share. This is a boost from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

