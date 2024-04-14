Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s current price.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Coty has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

