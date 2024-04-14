DRA Global Limited (DRA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.11 on May 14th

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

DRA Global Limited (ASX:DRAGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, April 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

DRA Global Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

DRA Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRA Global Limited operates as a diversified engineering, project management, and operations management company in the mining, mineral, and metal sectors. It offers project development services, including concept development, preliminary economic assessments, study development, feasibility studies, economic and project evaluation, estimating and planning, project risk assessment, sustainability solutions, and front-end solutions, as well as mineral economics evaluation and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRA Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRA Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.