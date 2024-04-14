F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,653.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F.N.B.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.84 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.