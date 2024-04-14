GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $171.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $177.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

