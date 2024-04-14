Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.23

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.23 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 26.75 ($0.34). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 25.92 ($0.33), with a volume of 3,395,402 shares traded.

Hammerson Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.24. The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,592.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44.

Hammerson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 0.78 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $0.72. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

About Hammerson

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

