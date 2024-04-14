HCM Acquisition (NASDAQ:HCMAU) Trading Up 19.5%

HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMAU – Get Free Report) was up 19.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.98 and last traded at $13.98. Approximately 1,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
HCM Acquisition Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCMAU. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,056,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,996,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,497,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,997,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,003,000.
HCM Acquisition Company Profile
HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. HCM Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
