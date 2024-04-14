International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.12. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,004 shares traded.

International Stem Cell Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

Get International Stem Cell alerts:

International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter. International Stem Cell had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.

About International Stem Cell

International Stem Cell Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops ISC- hpNSC, a neural stem cell program that has completed the Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, as well as for treating stroke and traumatic brain injury.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Stem Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Stem Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.