National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $98.96

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$98.96 and traded as high as C$111.91. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$110.96, with a volume of 1,218,768 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$108.00.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$108.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.03.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest acquired 331 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,155.89. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

