Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Short Interest Update

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Silex Systems Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SILXY opened at C$16.94 on Friday. Silex Systems has a 52-week low of C$9.55 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.83.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

