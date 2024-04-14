KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading Up 0.8%

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 87.32% of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.

