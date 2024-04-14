Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.86

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.86 and traded as high as C$15.74. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.56, with a volume of 24,589 shares.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$15.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.86. The firm has a market cap of C$587.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morguard North American Residential REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,998.52. Insiders acquired 7,400 shares of company stock worth $813,999 in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

