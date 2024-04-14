Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.27 and traded as high as $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 41,415 shares traded.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.