Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.44

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.44 and traded as high as $38.19. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 2,511,228 shares traded.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 2,403.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

