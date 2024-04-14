NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 1,583 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $181.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

