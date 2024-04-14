Sapient Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,381 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,698 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14,782.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,582 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 255,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.79. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.21 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 12.13%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total value of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,044,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,532,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,044,014.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,836,400. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

