Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,287 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $2,588,625.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966,374.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $221.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day moving average is $195.30. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

