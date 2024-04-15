DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 261,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,445,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.34 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.