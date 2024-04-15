Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Down 10.7% in March

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 248,600 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the March 15th total of 278,300 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Emerald Stock Performance

NYSE:EEX opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. Emerald has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $391.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Emerald from $8.40 to $8.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 3,888.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 116.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Emerald by 1,887.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

Featured Stories

