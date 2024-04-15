Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Gerdau Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau shares are going to split on Tuesday, April 30th. The 6-5 split was announced on Tuesday, April 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

About Gerdau

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its stake in Gerdau by 23.4% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Gerdau by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.