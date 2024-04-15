Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,300 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $113.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.59.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Get Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.