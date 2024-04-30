California Public Employees Retirement System Has $17.83 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Robert Half worth $17,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.14.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.37. Robert Half Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

