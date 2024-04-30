Waters (WAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $315.02 on Tuesday. Waters has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $363.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.02. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Waters

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.67.

About Waters

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

