Vontier (VNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Vontier to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Vontier has set its Q1 guidance at $0.68-0.72 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.00-3.15 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vontier to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

