Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,996,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,653.5 days.

Li Ning Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LNNGF opened at $2.67 on Monday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.