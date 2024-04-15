Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,700 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 3,996,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16,653.5 days.
Li Ning Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of LNNGF opened at $2.67 on Monday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.
Li Ning Company Profile
