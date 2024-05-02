Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.64. 12,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 16,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.75.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Company Profile
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
