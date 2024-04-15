Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BGY opened at $5.20 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $4.68 and a 1 year high of $5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

