Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 699.50 ($8.85).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.57) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Redrow to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 410 ($5.19) to GBX 760 ($9.62) in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 643 ($8.14) to GBX 688 ($8.71) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.49) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 656 ($8.30) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 658.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 585.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 700 ($8.86). The firm has a market cap of £2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,906.25%.

In other news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.26), for a total value of £179,117.90 ($226,702.82). 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

