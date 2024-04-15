Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $56.62 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,315 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $56,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 108.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at $388,801.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $2,543,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,801.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock worth $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. OTR Global upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EW opened at $90.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

