Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $485,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 17.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,332,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,847,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $23,614,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 300,185 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSHD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

GSHD stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $51.06 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 392.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,713.52. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at $99,713.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 36,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $2,722,368.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,915,587.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $99,713.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,713.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,582 shares of company stock worth $561,249 and sold 68,617 shares worth $5,291,137. 38.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

