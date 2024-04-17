iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 427.8% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

