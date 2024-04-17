Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 51 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Humana by 2.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana stock opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.23 and a 52 week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

