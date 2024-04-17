YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Shares Down 2.8%

Shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $14.90. 276,238 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,728,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000.

About YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

